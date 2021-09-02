Robert A. “Bud” Langworthy, 88, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Reid Heart Center of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a long and well-lived life.
Born in October 1932, in Long Beach, Calif., he was the son of the late Robert E. Langworthy and Marian L. Capen. Bud graduated from Rosemead High School, class of 1950, where he was class president of the first graduating class and captain of the tennis team. Bud went on to serve in the U.S. Army, graduating from West Point with honors. He completed the Army’s Aviation School and helicopter school, which prepared him for duty as a light fixed wing aircraft and helicopter pilot.
After three years of courtship, Bud married Nancy Betts VanDeWater in June 1957 in the West Point Cadet Chapel the day after graduation. They were blessed with four loving sons as the family was transferred throughout the U.S.
After serving a year in Korea flying for the 1st Calvary Division, Bud continued his education at the University of Texas, Austin, where he earned his master’s degree in aerospace engineering. His thesis was the design and development of a supersonic wind tunnel temperature probe, which was adopted and used by both NASA and DARPA. Bud returned to West Point in 1963 to teach in the Department of Mechanics. From 1966 to 1967, he served in the Headquarters 12th Combat Aviation Group, flying UH1 helicopters in Vietnam. He next became a member of the Aviation Materiel Laboratories in Fort Eustis, Va., before resigning his commission in 1968 with the rank of major. During his active duty career, Bud earned the National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Senior Army Aviator Badge, and Air Medal with V device and 13 Oak Leaf Clusters.
After leaving active duty, Bud continued to work at the Aviation Materiel Laboratories as a Department of Defense civil servant. During that time, he was the lead government engineer, designing and developing the compressor section of the T700 engine, which ultimately became the engine used in today’s Blackhawk helicopter. In 1981, Bud moved to Headquarters DARCOM, leading the Army’s research laboratories. Upon retiring in 1988, Bud and Nancy moved to Ormond Beach, Fla., to enjoy golf and traveling to visit family and friends. In 2018, they relocated to Pinehurst and became members of the Pinehurst Country Club.
Playing golf with family and friends was Bud’s favorite pastime, something he did less than a week before passing. He also had many other interests such as playing the piano, organ, guitar, and sousaphone (even marching in the Rose Bowl parade and helping tune the Cadet Chapel organ). He enjoyed singing and was a member of the church choir and a barbershop quartet while in Virginia. When the pastor was away, Bud would provide Sunday’s message; when the organist was away, he would play the church organ. He loved to build things and was an avid woodworker making book cases, shelving and fixing anything that broke around the house. At one point he took an electronics repair class and built a color television in the 1970s. If Bud was interested in something, he was able to study, learn and master it.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy; children, Bob Langworthy, and wife, Barbara, Peter Langworthy, and wife, Sylvia, Don Langworthy, and wife, Nancy, and Steve Langworthy, and wife, Melinda; siblings, Sally Gerlinger, Lori Scinta and Roy Langworthy; 12 grandchildren, Andrew, Margaret, Krystle, Cameron, Amanda, Callie, Erin, Anna, Amanda, Matthew, Chris and Chase; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current environment, there will not be a celebration of his life service. So, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Bud’s memory may be made to the Reid Heart Center, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC, 28374. Please include Bud Langworthy in the note section of any checks sent to the center.
