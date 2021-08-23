The Rev. Robert A. Jones, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Ghent Nursing Center, in Ghent, N.Y., after a long valiant battle with Parkinson’s.
Robert was born in Scranton, Pa., the son of the late John and Della Stumpp Jones. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence; sons, Douglas and Matthew; stepson, Scott; and brother, Willard.
He was proud to be part of the “Greatest Generation,” serving in the Navy during World War II on the USS Treco.
He was an ordained Minister of Word and Sacrament in the Reformed Church in America, serving Trinity Reformed Church in Newark, N.J., the Elmsford Reformed Church, Elmsford, N.Y., and the Griggstown Reformed Church, Griggstown, N.J. Most of his career, however, was spent at the F.D.R. Veterans Administration Hospital, where he served as chaplain. While serving as chaplain, he also served for many years as the president of the Peekskill Area Pastors Association.
In 1991, he married Rosemarie Robertson. He and Rosemarie lived in New Paltz, N.Y., and Seven Lakes, and then spent most of their life together in Irvington, N.Y.
Robert was an avid reader, bowler and square dancer. He was a Mason, having served as Chaplain, Steward, Master of Ceremonies, and Brotherhood Chair of Lodge 671 in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. He was also a tireless champion of various social justice concerns, including the well-being of Native Americans.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie; two sons, Jason (Michelle), of Athens, N.Y., and David Jones (Nancy), of East Greenbush, N.Y., daughter, Robin Alexander, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Rebekah, Sean and Emmerson; stepson, Guy Robertson; step-grandchildren, Grant and Grace; and nephews, Russell and Thomas.
Burial will be private, and a memorial service will take place in Irvington, N.Y. in the fall.
Memorials may be made in Robert’s name to New Brunswick Theological Seminary, 35 Seminary Place, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.