Rickey W. Bibey

Rickey Wayne Bibey, 61, of Vass, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home, with family by his side.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at Holly Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Carthage.
Rickey was born April 19, 1959, in Moore County, to the late Colonel Mastin and Lula Hales Bibey. He spent his working career as a self-employed mechanic. He loved any kind of fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially their famous family beach trip. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Bibey (Ollie Bryant), of Vass, and Michael Bibey (Tyndall), of Carthage; sister, Bonnie Vigario (Jose), of Vass; brother, Lonnie Bibey (Sharon), of Vass; and grandchildren, Madison, Gabrielle, Mason, Taylan and Matthew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Ann Bibey; brother, David Michael Bibey; and grandson, Rylan Gage Bibey.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.