Richard W. Pennington

Richard Wayne Pennington, 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Durham VA Hospital, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Robbins, with Pastor Ray Gooch officiating.
Richard was native of Randolph County and a U.S. Army veteran. Later, he and his wife Clara Needham Pennington, made their home in Moore County. Richard loved working with his hands and was a master brick mason. He loved farming and was also known for coaching many little league and school ball teams. He was the son of the late Henry and Maude Pennington and was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Needham Pennington; sister, Donnaire Pennington; and brother, Vernon Pennington.
Richard is survived by his wife of nine years, Lessie Straughn Pennington; sons, Chris Pennington and wife, Lynn, Patrick Pennington, and Danny Pennington and wife, Alana; brother, Larry Pennington, of Asheboro; sister, Eva L. Smith, of Gray, Ga.; grandsons, Gage Pennington, Logan Pennington, Colby Pennington, Blake Pennington and Brett Pennington, and Brian Nall, a special friend, who was like a son. When he married Lessie, he inherited the Straughn clan. She had two sons, one daughter, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Maxie and Ivey have let him know what it is to have granddaughters.
Memorials may be made to North Moore High School, c/o North Moore High School Football Team, P.O. Box 9, Robbins, NC 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Pennington Family
