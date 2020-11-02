Richard S. Weinberg

Richard Samuel Weinberg, 84, of Pinehurst, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Dick was born Aug. 9, 1936, in Chicago. He was an alumnus of New Trier High School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School.
He lived almost all his life in Wilmette, Ill., where he raised three children with his former wife, Kathryne Ann Kinsey. After a brief stint of active duty in the Army (he also served several more years in the reserves as a JAG officer), Dick practiced law in Chicago for 40 years. In 1994, he moved with Ann to Pinehurst, where he practiced for the last six years from an office in his home with frequent travels back to Chicago and elsewhere. Although he handled many interesting matters in the course of his practice, he was equally proud of his civic activity. In the late 1960s as president of the Jaycees, he spearheaded a successful campaign for passage of a large bond issue, which provided funds for the construction of a sports complex with a swimming pool, indoor tennis courts, and an indoor ice rink as well as other recreational facilities in Wilmette. Shortly thereafter he served as a trustee of the village of Wilmette. He was also chairman of the Wilmette Economic Development Commission. At Pinewild, Dick served for four years as president of the Pinewild Property Owners League during the period of the dispute between Tohata and Club Corp. As PPOL President, he arranged to make both the Pinewild Property Owners Association and the Board of Governors of the Club elected bodies controlled by the property owners.
Dick was interested in sports and games. As a young man he played tennis and squash on a competitive level. Later he turned to golf which he enjoyed very much. At the turn of the century, he turned to duplicate bridge. A short while thereafter, he met Doris, who became his favorite bridge partner and his partner for life. They traveled all around the country playing tournaments and together they advanced from novices to silver life masters. As a bridge player he was very active in the SDBPA and was a member of the Wolves.
Dick is survived by his wife, Doris; three children, Susan Matteson (Patrick), Kathryne Nguyen (Francois) and David Weinberg (Jasmine); stepson, David Gladden (Barbara); and five grandchildren, Gina, Duke, Maik, Faith and Nelson, all of whom he was intent upon helping through college. We also remember his granddaughter, Kami Nguyen who passed away from cancer.
In lieu of flowers and other memorials, please contribute in honor of Richard Weinberg to the “Weinberg Cancer Research and Treatment Endowment Fund” administered by the Foundation of FirstHealth at https://www.firsthealth.org/foundation-of-firsthealth.
