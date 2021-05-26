Richard Lewis, 63, of Southern Pines, died Friday, May 14, 2021.
Richard was born May 29, 1957, in New Brunswick, N.J. He resided in Monmouth Junction for 36 years. He graduated from South Brunswick High School in 1975 and went on to Trenton State College (TCNJ), where he studied psychology and business management.
Richard joined IBM at their Dayton location in 1981, where he held the title of customer operations manager. During his time in New Jersey, he was an active member of Miller Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was appointed as a deacon and an elder.
In 1993, Richard relocated with IBM to Cary, and then to Durham, in 1998. He remained with IBM, and eventually with Lenovo in 2005, where he was promoted to project manager, until 2007. He was a recipient of multiple awards throughout his career with IBM and Lenovo.
Richard moved to Southern Pines, where he resided until the time of his passing. He continued his faith here, becoming a member of the Congregational Church of Pinehurst-UCC and working at the Moore County Free Clinic until his retirement in 2018.
He was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Margaret Lewis.
He is survived by his loving and devoted sister, Evelyn Kersch and her husband, Ken, of Monmouth Junction, N.J.; his nephew, David Kersch and his wife, Tiffany, and their sons, Dakota and Gabriel, of Forney, Texas; and his niece, Karen Sobolewski and her husband, Mark, of Bordentown, N.J.
Richard is remembered fondly by his family and friends (469 of them according to Facebook) as a kind soul, a wonderful role model and a compassionate and thoughtful friend. While we grieve our loss of his great light and personality, we take comfort in knowing that we have gained an angel to watch over us.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, in Monmouth, N.J., with cremains being interred at the family plot in Dayton Cemetery.
Memorial services to be held both in New Jersey and North Carolina in the fall.