Richard John Kelley, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Judith Kelley; children, Robert Kelley, Susanne Kelley Robins and Michelle Kelley Olsen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Richard was a true patriot, serving in the U.S. Air Force, plus 38 years in government intelligence service. He was a pilot and an avid golfer. He was the kindest of men.
Memorial services are to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warriors.
