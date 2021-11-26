Richard J. Cockman

Richard Junior Cockman, 82, of Carthage, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his home.
A native of Moore County, he was the son of the late Gurney and Lillie Crabtree Cockman. He worked for over 30 years as a truck driver for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Furr Cockman; his stepdaughter, Jeannie Horney; his brother, Lester Cockman; and his sister, Johnsie Wood.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Brianna Horney, of Southern Pines, and Seth Horney, of Jackson Springs; and his sister, Helen Cockman Edwards; of Sanford; and his longtime companion, Ann Key.
Services were entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home
