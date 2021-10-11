Richard Gerald “Dick” Cheek peacefully left this world Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Florida.
Gerald was born Nov. 14, 1931, in Moore County, and West End was his family home. In July 1951 he met and married Maxine Faulk, his wife of 32 years.
In 1952, Gerald began his 23-year military career in the U.S. Air Force. His dedicated service took him to Kirkland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, N.M., where he remained for 14 years, while traveling extensively to Hawaii, Okinawa and White Sands. It was here that he was certainly more than blessed with the birth of six daughters, who were without a doubt one of the crowning achievements of his life. His career continued with assignments to Thailand, Charleston, S.C., and Wiesbaden, Germany, as a supply and logistics specialist. Gerald retired from his successful military career in 1975 as chief master sergeant to begin a second career with NATO in Luxembourg, where he met his second wife, Marthe Prum. Upon his retirement in 1998, he sought the perfect relaxing lifestyle of palm trees, water, and warmer weather, when he made his home in Cortez, Fla.
During his early life, he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, collecting “A” model cars, golfing, riding motorcycles and flying planes. His retirement years gave him the leisure time to ride his Harley and BMW motorcycles, work on an “A” model and fulfill his dream of restoring and flying his classic Taylorcraft airplane … a dream fulfilled before his final flight into the wild blue yonder.
His family and friends will miss his easy going demeanor and his many entertaining talents, including his imitations of Porky Pig and Donald Duck, unending jokes, and humorous stories as well as harmonica serenades.
He leaves behind his partner, Heike Breuer; daughters, Sue Reaves (Bill), Jan Essad (Bob), Mitzi Henderson and Teena Mabe; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and brother Hurley C. “Pete” Cheek Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hurley C. Cheek; sister Shirley Garrison; daughters, Margaret Tee Cheek and Deanna Cheek Smith; grandsons, Richard Ryan Mabe and Dakota Stone Henderson.
A final farewell military service will be Thursday, Oct. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org/donate or The Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Services provided by Brown and Sons Funeral Home, Bradenton, Fla.