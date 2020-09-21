Richard E. O’Connor
“He was a gentleman above all else.”
Richard Edward O’Connor passed away at home in Southern Pines, at the age of 92, after courageously battling with complications of heart disease.
Dick was born Sept. 23, 1927, in San Francisco on son of the late Richard Anthony O’Connor and Eleanor Sheehan O’Connor. He attended the Portsmouth Priory School, graduated from Lawrenceville Academy, and earned a degree in economics from Yale University in 1951. He was crew captain in his senior year. His college education was interrupted by his tour of duty in the U.S. Army. Mr. O’Connor held an executive position with the Magnavox Company and later worked as a stockbroker and investment consultant in New York and San Francisco.
He married Polly Lombardi on Feb. 28, 1984.
He is survived by his loving family: wife, Polly; sisters, Ellie and Sheila; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a very understanding man, and you could always count on him to be there for you through thick and thin. His kindness, grace, wisdom, and open-heartedness were immeasurable.
Dick was a raconteur extraordinaire. He traveled the globe and would converse knowledgeably on an infinite number of subjects. Dick would talk amiably to anyone, make them feel comfortable, respected and befriended. We will miss him more than we know.
His memorial service will be held in the spring at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on a date to be announced.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.