Richard “Sarge” Eugene Cross, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the age of 85.
He was born the oldest of 11 children to Frederick B. and Delilah Cross, formerly of Waverly, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Delilah Cross; a son, Wesley Cross; a brother, Alonzo “Bud” Cross; and previous wives, Sally and Donna.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel A Keefer-Cross; his children, Richard E. Cross II (Brenda), of St. Paul Park, Minn., Lisa Knight (Billy), of North Pole, Alaska, Carole Cross, of Fountain Valley, Calif., and Brian Cross, of Washington; siblings, Dorothy Keiser, of West Virginia, Howard Cross (Dotti), of Tennessee, Fred Cross (Joyce), of West Virginia, Joseph Cross, of Ohio, Judy Hescht (Beryl), of West Virginia, Teresa States (Mitchell), of Ohio, Janet Efaw (John), Danny Cross, of West Virginia, and Teleah Cross, of West Virginia; six grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters.
Richard spent 22 years in the armed services: two years in West Virginia National Guard, four years in the U.S. Air Force, and 16 years in the U.S. Army as an aviation mechanic, with three deployments to Vietnam. He retired in 1977 at Wainwright Army Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, and remained in Fairbanks for 35 years working for small airlines as an aviation mechanic.
On Oct. 8, 2005, he was awarded the Federal Aviation Administration Charles Taylor “Master Mechanic” Award for his 50 years of dedicated service, technical expertise, professionalism and many outstanding maintenance contributions to further the cause of aviation safety. During his work in Fairbanks, he had the chance to spend two work assignments in Greenland and had the opportunity to get to the North Pole.
He attended Williamston High School in Williamstown, W.Va., where he played football, basketball and baseball. In Alaska, he ran marathons and played softball in the senior league.
In 2007, he moved to Maxton, where he met Ethel A. Keefer. They married Sept. 14, 2008, and moved to Quail Haven Village Retirement Campus in Pinehurst, in April 2019.
Donations in Richard’s memory can be made to McDonald Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; or Scotland County Highland Games, P.O. Box 1102, Laurinburg, NC 28353.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, June 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service. No other services are planned at this time.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg.