Richard Clinton Gross, 50, of Raeford, died in his home Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Ricky was born Aug. 28, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, to William and Susanne Gross.
Ricky achieved the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army, where he received numerous honors and awards.
Ricky loved music and playing his guitar. He was his family’s rock star. He loved helping others and was an advocate for animals. He had a very caring heart and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Jeffrey Gross, of West Carrollton, Ohio; and a sister, Pamela Marie Walters, of Aberdeen. Ricky is survived by his wife, Janet Gross, of Tampa, Fla.; two children by a previous marriage, Eric Gross and wife, Katie, of Kings Mill, Ohio, and Bradley Gross, of Lebanon, Ohio; one grandson, Daniel Gross, of Kings Mill, Ohio; a brother, William Lee Gross Jr. and wife, Cathie, of Lumberton; and his parents, William and Susanne Gross, of West End. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus.
Memorials in Ricky’s honor may be made to the no kill shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.