Richard C. Verrilli

Richard Colin Verrilli, 87, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; his three daughters, Laura Verrilli-Moore, Diana K. Verrilli and Lisa Coe; grandchildren, Andrew, Olivia, Will, Timmy and Lily; and siblings, George Verrilli, Donald Verrilli and Pat Riedel.
Richard and Donna lived in Millbrook, N.Y., for 53 years and wintered in Southern Pines for the last 30 years.
Richard was a kind and loving partner to his spouse, Donna, and a wonderful father to their three daughters. He was an accomplished and passionate equestrian having started fox hunting at age 11 with his father, with the Westchester Greenwich Hunt. He was a member of the Millbrook Hunt, celebrating his 53rd opening meet this past October. He served as joint master of the Millbrook Hunt for 15 years. “A consummate horseman, he came to the mastership with an abiding love of the sport, and strong appreciation of the style and traditions of the Millbrook Hunt and all it stands for,” said former master Farnham Collins. Richard also hunted with the Moore County Hunt for many years.
He was an avid golfer winning far more than his fair share of rounds. He loved playing with his friends and sons-in-law. He was a model of commitment, discipline and consistency to all.
Richard was born in Mamaroneck, N.Y., to Dr. Emil and Maude Verrilli. He was a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross, served as a jet pilot in the U.S. Air Force and was a successful businessman. He was co-founder and president of the Friendly Auto Group from 1964-2016 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
The family will hold a memorial service at a future date and asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities at https://weymouthcenter.org.
