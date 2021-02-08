Richard C. Rycroft, 88, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born Jan. 5, 1933, in Newton, Mass., he was a son of the late Clyde and Elizabeth Cornell Rycroft. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later graduated from Boston University with a master’s degree. He was a lifelong educator, teaching, coaching and administrator with public schools. His real love was coaching basketball and baseball to high school students.
After retirement, Richard and his wife, Bette, moved to North Carolina and eventually settled in Moore County. Richard was always active and enjoyed golf and tennis. Golf was the biggest draw to Moore County. As his health would not allow him to do the things he loved, he spent time at the library and visiting with people.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Rycroft, who passed away in 1988.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bette L. Rycroft; daughter, Joan Guenard, of Massachusetts; sons, Robert Rycroft of Connecticut, and David Rycroft (Lisa), of Virginia; sister, Joan Lowell, of Florida; grandchildren, Nathan and Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Emerson.
Memorials may be made to Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care at SandhillsCoalition.org.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is assisting the Rycroft family.
Condolences may be shared at PinesFunerals.com.