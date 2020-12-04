Richard C. May

Richard Cameron May, 80, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Richard was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y., to the late Renwick Cameron May and Laura Ertel May. He earned an associate’s degree from State University of New York at Delhi. After college, he pursued a career in construction and worked for 25 years as a senior executive with various construction companies, including Turner Construction, Barkan Construction and John M. Corcoran and Co. In 1987, he started his own business, R.C. May and Associates Inc., which he ran for 27 years until he made the decision to retire. His legacy lives on as his company continues to flourish.
Dick thoroughly loved playing golf and being on the water boating, with one of his favorite places being Pinehurst. He also very much enjoyed donating his time to support Sandhills Rotary, The Tin Whistles and Meals on Wheels, and was incredibly dedicated and focused on helping people and these organizations. For many years, he had a passion for travel and was always up for exploring someplace new and cherished his numerous Caribbean trips.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many. To him, nothing was more special than the time he spent with family and friends. We will miss his hearty storytelling, always grounded advice, passion for Pinehurst, love for smooth jazz or 1970s disco, killer dance moves, strong hugs and that always big, friendly smile that would greet you and say, “Hey, how are ya?”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Cameron May; and his brother, George Ertel May.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Frances Currie May; two daughters, Laurie May Marston (Bill); Jennifer May Pothier (Dan); daughter-in-law, Lois May; grandchildren, Rachel Cameron Marston, Connor John Pothier, David May (Emily), and Lindsey May; great-granddaughter, Adelynn May; sister, Jeanne May Schultz (Edward); sister-in-law Anne May Gates; his beloved dog, Tika; and so many dear friends and extended family.
A celebration of his life will be held once COVID restrictions permit normal gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to one the following organizations as an expression of sympathy: Rotary Club of the Sandhills Charitable Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 807, Southern Pines, NC 28388; The Tin Whistles, Scholarship Foundation, 5 Dawn Road, Suite 4, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
