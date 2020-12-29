Richard B. Leaptrott

Dr. Richard Benjamin Leaptrott Sr., 91, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Quail Haven Retirement Village.
He is survived by his wife, Nan, of 65 years; three sons and spouses, Ben, Tim and Susan, Jeff and Karol; seven grandchildren and spouses; three great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Dr. Leaptrott received a degree in finance at the University of South Carolina and served as an auditor for Gov. Jimmy Byrnes. He graduated summa cum laude from Erskine Theological Seminary, which later bestowed him an honorary doctorate. He served faithfully in the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Church (USA), United Church of Christ and on many boards. In retirement, he served and shared devotions at St. Joseph of the Pines and Belle Meade. Until age 89, he served with Meals on Wheels.
Richard was known for his wit and benevolent endeavors.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, with Dr. David Helms officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Southern Pines, 200 E. New York Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387; Moore County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 2083, Southern Pines, NC 28387; or the Moore County Humane Society. P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
