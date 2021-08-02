Richard A. Nesbitt

Richard Allen Nesbitt, 64, of Brandon, Miss., was welcomed into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A devoted husband, father and “papa” to four grandchildren, he will be deeply missed, but his family rejoices as he was a man who loved the Lord with deep faith.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4at Bible Tabernacle, in Southern Pines. The family will receive visitors at 5 p.m., an hour before the service begins at 6 p.m. The service will be streamed live with a link available on the Cox Memorial Funeral Home of Vass website.
Richard, a patriot who served in the U.S. Navy as a young man, was born March 19, 1957, in Pinehurst. He married his hometown sweetheart, Michele Cousins, and together they moved around the Southeast as he advanced his career in the Federal Aviation Administration. He owned two fabric stores in Tampa, Fla., and Flowood, Miss. In his retirement, Richard led RideAbility, a nonprofit organization that offers therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children and adults.
Together with his wife, Richard sought the Lord daily in Bible study. He led his family well and shared God’s truths, the greatest gift to his daughters and many others whose lives he has influenced. He also freely imparted other valuable life lessons such as never touch a cowboy's hat, the secret to a good gumbo is a good roux, and Eskimos have a cold nose.
Richard was a bit competitive. There was no mercy in a game of ping-pong. He dominated with his impossible-to-return serve. He once broke both wrists playing church league basketball. He was an avid golfer and all-around sports fan. He was the king of dad jokes and master impressionist of leprechauns, gorillas and galloping horses.
Richard is survived by his wife, Michele; daughters, Christina (David) Shoemaker, of Birmingham, Ala., and Jessica (Justin) Taloney, of Mobile, Ala.; four grandchildren, Wyatt and Maddie Shoemaker, and Julia and Bryant Taloney; parents, Charles and Bessie Nesbitt, of Southern Pines; and sister, Kathy (Jimmy) Woodall, of Cameron.
Contributions can be made in Richard’s memory to RideAbility Therapeutic Riding Center through the website www.rideabilityms.com, or by mail to RideAbility TRC, 117 RideAbility Lane, Brandon, MS 39042. Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.