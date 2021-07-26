Rhea R. Boelter of Foxfire Village, died Friday, July 23, 2021.
Rhea Rosalie (Fitzgerald Boelter was born July 18, 1936, in Rockford, Ill.. She was a graduate of West Rockford High School in 1954 and Lawrence University in 1958. She married Dan A. Boelter Sept. 6, 1958, and accompanied him throughout his naval career to California, Hawaii, New Orleans, Germany and Greece and then settled with her family in Portsmouth, R.I., in 1976. With a major in architectural design/graphic design and minor in English and further courses in electrical engineering, she began her career in the graphics field in San Diego, Calif., and resumed it in Newport, R.I., where she worked for 17 years as graphics department manager for companies contracting work for the Naval Underwater Systems Center (NUSC, currently called NUWC).
Rhea and her husband Dan retired in 1995 and moved to Foxfire Village. Shortly after moving to Foxfire, she began working with Habitat for Humanity and worked on-site to help build several homes. She was active in the Foxfire Property Owners Association (FPOA) as secretary for two years and was newsletter editor/production for four years. She was an active board member in the Foxfire Ladies Golf Association and served as vice chair in 2004 and chair in 2005. As an active member of the community, she created the overall design and organized production of the Foxfire Village Telephone Directory from 1996 to 2000 and served on the FPOA Board of Directors for two terms.
She is survived by her husband, Dan A. Boelter; and three children, John David Boelter and wife, Robbin, of North Kingstown, R.I., Robin Boelter Osmanski and husband, Mark Osmanski, of Minneapolis, Michael Alan Boelter and wife, Paule, of Munich, Germany; five grandchildren, David R. Boelter, Matthew J. Boelter, Karina M. Osmanski, Leilica Boelter and Joseph L. Boelter; her brothers, Bill and Dan Fitzgerald; and sister, Laurie Fletcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Kathleen Fitzgerald.
Her funeral service will be private. For online condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.