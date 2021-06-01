Pastor Ren Lee Sr., 60, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 2, at 3 p.m. at The Worship Center, 150 Eastman Road, Southern Pines. A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, June 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Southern Pines
Pastor Lee was a U.S. Army veteran, and he was the pastor of the Kingdom Family Enrichment Center in Aberdeen. Within his community, he was always recognized as a remarkably successful insurance agent with Primerica Life Insurance Company.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Lee; children, Ren Lee Jr., Travis Farmer and Tarrence Lee; siblings, Janet Adams (Elbert), Curtis Lee (Peggy), Jamie Lee, and Efrem Lee (James); seven grandchildren; many godchildren; and other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.