Regina McKay Armswood, 84, of Pinehurst, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Regina was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Uniontown, Pa., to James Gordon McKay and Rose Wahler. After graduating from Seton Hill College, in Greensburg, Pa., she moved to New Jersy to work as a chemist at Schering Plough. It was there that Gina met the love of her life, Bob.
Regina is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert; three children and spouses, Diane and Marty Hobbs, of Garner, Rob and Anna Armswood, of Wall, N.J., and Terri Armswood and David Callaremi, of Southport; and seven grandchildren.
After raising her children, she returned to school and earned a teaching degree, later followed by a Masters of Education from Kean College, N.J. Regina was a sixth grade teacher in Pequannock, N.J., for many years. She was active in the St. Catherine of Sienna choir in Cedar Grove, N.J. She enjoyed trips to New York City to see Broadway plays and attend New York Philharmonic concerts. Summers were spent at Fairview Lake in the Poconos at the family cabin, “Serendipity.”
After retiring to Pinehurst in 2000, she joined the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church choir, enjoyed book clubs, water aerobics, N.C. Symphony concerts and the N.C. Ballet. Summers were spent at Grandfather Mountain at Creekside Cabin.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Since reading was Gina’s passion, donations in her honor can be made to Moore County Literacy Council, P.O. Box 1966, Southern Pines, NC 28388.
