Raynelle Smith Allred, 64, of Carthage, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home.
Raynelle was a native of Lee County, one of four girls born to the late Ray and Claudia Roberts Smith. She loved cooking and seeing people enjoy a good meal. Raynelle owned and operated restaurants all her working life. She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother. Any time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren was most important. Raynelle enjoyed trips to the beach and watching her favorite TV shows. Mary Ritter was a very close friend, and their times together were very special to Raynelle. In addition to her parents, she was joined in death on April 12, 2021, by her sister, Sharon Fields.
Raynelle is survived by her daughter, Heather Garner and Matther Sheffield; son, Chris Allred and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Jakob Garner and Courtney Brown, Justin Allred, Kaylee Barker and husband, Austin, Landon Sheffield; great-grandchildren, Everliegh and Laney; sisters, Darlene Ratliff, and Janet Burns and husband, David; brother-in-law, Jimmy Fields; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 989 Whitehill Road, Sanford.
Condolences online a pinesfunerals.com.