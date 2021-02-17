Raymond Waldo Wakefield, 90, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully at his home Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Born Sept. 10, 1930, in Chicago, he was the some of the late Emerson and Jane Tillie Wakefield. He attended the University of Illinois. Until his retirement, Raymond was a registered professional engineer in North Carolina and Illinois. He had been a member of various Unitarian – Universalist Churches since 1952. In addition to holding trustee and presidential offices, he was the current treasurer of the church in Fayetteville. Raymond was a past governor for Toastmasters International District No. 54; past lieutenant governor for Toastmasters International District No. 30; past president of the North Carolina Society of Professional Engineers, Fayetteville area chapter; chairman of the State Environmental Committee for the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers; and a past president of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers, Bloomington area chapter. Ray’s hobbies included coin collecting, tennis, sailing, hiking and dancing (square, round, folk and ballroom).
Ray noted that the Wakefield family lived in North Carolina, Indiana, and then moved to Illinois in the 1850s. His great grandparents lived in Hayworth, Ill., and are buried there.
Ray was the husband of Sheila Turner Wakefield. He was the father of Jim Malone and his wife, Jan, Michael Wakefield and his wife, Hazel, Heidi Wakefield Richardson and her husband Lee, and Bonnie Wakefield Langdon and her husband, John. He is survived by his six grandchildren, Jesse Malone, Jamie Rivera, Ross and Ethan Wakefield, Athena Hollis and Alex Wakefield. Ray was the great-grandfather of Emma Rose, Aaron, Logan, Kinlee Mae, Riley and Wesley.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Emerson Wakefield Jr. and Robert Wakefield; and a sister, Jane Sadowski.
Ray’s family would to express their heartfelt gratitude to the all the caring and compassionate nurses and staff at FirstHealth Hospice.
