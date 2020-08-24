Raymond Kermath Banta, 91, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Ray was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Raymond and Madeline Kermath Banta. Ray’s father passed away when he was eight years old, and his brother Robert was 10. To financially support the family, Ray worked after school packing and delivering groceries for a local market. Additionally, he earned money as an altar boy, serving at weddings and funerals. He excelled academically at Visitation Parochial School, enabling him to skip a grade level and receive a full academic scholarship to Cardinal Hayes High School. Due to his perseverance and strong work ethic, he maintained high honors all while working after school and weekends. He became a member of the orchestra, playing the the French horn by teaching himself how to read music. He was elected freshman class president and was on the basketball team throughout high school.
He worked at Best and Co. in New York City, where he met the love of his life, Marie Camus, and they married on Oct. 7, 1950, residing in Jackson Heights, N.Y., for 13 years. With their expanding family, they moved to Blauvelt, N.Y., where they raised their six children. After 30 years they retired to Pinehurst, and joined the Pinewild community, which he lovingly referred to as his “slice of heaven.”
As a member of the Greatest Generation, Ray firmly believed in love of God, country and family. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving his country, his discipline, dedication and commitment laid the foundation for a successful 40-year career at New York Bell Telephone. Throughout his career, he excelled in a various managerial positions.
Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Sacred Heart, the Pinewild Survivor Football Pick’Em and enjoyed playing tennis and deep sea fishing (mostly with Uncle Walt). He especially loved golf, proudly sinking a hole-in-one on the Pinewild CC Magnolia course. In addition, Ray and Marie loved traveling. Ray felt blessed that he and Marie were able to travel extensively throughout the United States and overseas including a memorable trip to the Holy Land.
In addition to his parents and brother, Robert, Ray was preceded in death in 2019 by his beloved wife of 69 years, Marie.
He is survived by his six children, Jeanne Marie Goldberg (Douglas), Raymond G. Banta (Lucy), Richard Banta, Geraldine Banta (Robert Solano), Barbara Lent (Jack) and Lawrence Banta; six grandchildren, Sarah Yatto, Meredith Molinaro (Telly), James Banta (Dana), Katherine McGrath (Christopher), Zachary Banta, and Emma Lent; seven great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Abigail Molinaro, Sebastian Bogan, Nathaniel and Jacob McGrath, and Wells and Poppy Banta. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Regina Corrado; brother-in-law, Edward Camus; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Ray’s name be made to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association or any other charity of choice. The family is grateful for the attentive care, kindness and compassion given by the entire healthcare community. Special thanks to the numerous friends and neighbors for their love, assistance and support during Dad’s challenging times. This is a testament to the heart and soul of Pinehurst.
Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.