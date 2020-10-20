Ray Hector Stewart, 88, of Aberdeen, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Ray was born March 8, 1932, in Moore Count,y to the late Challie Hampton and Bertha Mae Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Magdeline Stewart; daughter, Sylvia Stewart; and brother, Wade Stewart.
He is survived by his children, Elaine Thompson (Harold), of Pinehurst, Tony Stewart (Kathy), of Aberdeen, and Angela Phillips (Craig), of Pinehurst; sister, Ruby Lowrimore, of Sanford; brother, C.T. Stewart, of Robbins; grandchildren, Tiffany, Alyssa, Heather, Eric, Weston and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Harper, Ashley, Harley, Kylie, Christian and Melissa.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.