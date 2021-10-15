Raphael Balthaser “Ray” Nies Jr., formerly of Seven Lakes, and Ridgewood, N.J., passed into the arms of his loving Savior, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Born Sept. 7, 1923, in Lancaster, Pa., to Raphael Nies Sr. and Pauline Reisner Nies, he served as part of the U.S. Marines occupational landing force at Nagasaki, Japan, at the conclusion of World War II and later as a reservist during the Korean War.
A graduate of Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., with a degree in geology, he subsequently married his beloved wife, Nan Carolyn Knapp, who he met at a church outing while on leave from Camp Lejeune. In their 63 years of marriage, the couple raised four children, first in Ridgewood and finally in Seven Lakes. They enjoyed camping and numerous family reunions. He was a project engineer for F.W. Fiske Architectural Metals, N.J., Shack Industries, N,Y,, and PPG Inc., in Greensboro.
Ray was an active member of Ridgewood First Presbyterian Church and Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen, singing in the choir and serving as an elder among many other leadership roles. Ray loved the Lord and was devoted to his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.
He is survived by his sister, Katherine “Kit” Geiger; children Jefferey Nies (Judith), Julia Barnthouse (Mark), Jill Garrison (Jason), and James Nies (Shannon); grandchildren, Ashley Ponscheck (Charles), Jessica Feduccia (Timothy), Carter Nies, Todd Barnthouse (Madison), Erica Garrison, Sophia (Andrew) Ferguson, Julia Garrison, Tyner, Jordyn and and Marlee Nies; great-grandchildren, Lillian and Audrey Ponscheck and Reed Barnthouse; niece, Sarah Schneider; and nephew, John Geiger.
A memorial service celebrating Ray’s life is being planned for Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
