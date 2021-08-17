Randy W. Saunders
Randy W. Saunders, 63, of Hill Falls, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Randy was born Jan. 27, 1958, to Clyde and Clara Brown Saunders. He owned and operated a sawmill, and was a retired diesel mechanic. He spent his life devoted to his sweetheart, Jill, their children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful man that we will miss until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde; and brothers, Tommy and Bruce Saunders.
He is survived by wife of 41 years, Jill; daughter, Rachel Bruce (Beau), of Robbins, and son: Ryan Saunders (Megan), of Goldston. He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Emma and Ellie Bruce, and Callie and Ryan Saunders Jr. He is also survived by his mother, Clara, of Robbins, sisters, Sandra Hall, of High Falls, and Becky Medlin, of Robbins; brothers, Steve Saunders of High Falls, and Billy Saunders, of Robbins; sister-in-law, Joan Saunders, of High Falls, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Unity Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jason Cheek officiating. Burial will follow at Saunders Family Cemetery. To protect everyone, masks are encouraged.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday Aug. 20, at Kennedy Funeral Home and at other times at the home of his daughter, Rachel Bruce. Masks are encouraged at the funeral home.
