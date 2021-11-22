Randy Frank Huff, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill. He was 66.
He was born Dec. 10, 1954, at Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, to the late Denver Ralph Huff Jr. and Ella Imogene Sinclair Huff.
Randy was a graduate of Hoke County High School and Fayetteville Technical College.
He was a master plumber, homebuilder and woodworker. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved the North Carolina Tar Heels football and basketball teams.
His quick wit, temper, and off-color language were beloved by all. Randy was a creature of habit, especially with holidays and family gatherings. Favorites included good food with family and friends, and coffee and breakfast at Steak and Eggs with old cronies and friends.
Randy was a lifetime member of Shiloh Presbyterian Church, where he also served as an elder. He was always actively involved in various activities and the work of the church.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy Huff; his son, Josh Huff; four brothers, Ralph Huff and wife, Linda, of Fayetteville, Ronald Huff and wife, Charlotte, of Aberdeen, Ricky Huff, of Fayetteville, and Rusty Huff, of Aberdeen; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Shiloh Presbyterian Church Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., with visitation following in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Shiloh Presbyterian Church, Pine Hill Fire Department (Hoke County), Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, or the charity of your choice.