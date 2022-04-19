Randy E. Garner, of Seven Lakes West, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the age of 71.
Randy was a retired automotive technology instructor at Moore County Schools and a disabled veteran. Known by his students as Mr. G, he would say if he taught something to one student it was worth it. Before becoming a teacher he worked at McBrayer Chrysler/Honda for over eight years.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Natalie; and son, Gary. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack; a sister, Nina; and his parents.
Condolences may be made to 5647 Seven Lakes West, West End, NC 27376.
At his request, no services are scheduled.
