Ralph C. Rogers, 84, of West End, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Born in Lee County, he was a son of the late Thomas Paschal and Rosa Patterson Rogers. Ralph was a retired school bus mechanic with Moore County Schools.
He was preceded in death by his brothers William, Thomas and Rayon Rogers. He is survived by his children, Cary A. Rogers, of Monroe, and Lisa R. Smith and husband, Michael, of Waxhaw; sisters Carolyn Hughes, of Carthage, and Mary Brumfield, of Delbarton, W.Va.; brother Wilbur Rogers, of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren Caris Rogers and Colson Smith.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Monday at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Archie Stevens officiating. The family received friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 176, Carthage, NC 28327. Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
