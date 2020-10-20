Ralph Butner Leach, 83, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Vidant Medical in Greenville.
He was born Dec. 11, 1936, in Pinebluff. He resided in Goldsboro, and taught engineering at Wayne Community College. Ralph was an avid golfer and quail hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Ralph Wey Leach (Betsy); daughter, Jennifer Stacy Wilson (Gregg); granddaughters, Zadie Mathis and Emma Mathis; sisters, Jane Elliot (Frank) and Polly Webb (the late Grady); and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexandra Harmon Fowler.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 24. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation by visiting www.parkinson.org.