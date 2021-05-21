Rae Hope Ryerson was taken to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 19, 2021, to reunite with her beloved husband, Eric Ryerson.
Rae was best known for her kindness, humor, generosity and love for Christ. She also was a talented baker and entrepreneur.
She is survived by her mother, Rhona Silverman; and daughter, Heather Ryerson, of Aberdeen, as well her loving dog, Oliver.
“She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.”
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at New Covenant Fellowship Church in Carthage, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Lee McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
