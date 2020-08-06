Rachel Cagle King, 74, of Pinebluff, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Middle Cross Baptist Church, with Rev. David Reynolds officiating. Interment followed at Jones Springs Cemetery. Mrs. King lay in repose on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Briggs Candor Funeral Home.
Mrs. King was born Aug. 8, 1945, the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Sheffield Cagle. She graduated from East Montgomery High School in 1963. In 1964 she married Earl Monroe King, who preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2019.
She was a member of Ives Memorial Baptist Church, but recently had been attending Middle Cross Baptist Church. She had worked in accounting and administration for the town of Aberdeen and Manor Care Nursing Home.
Rachel enjoyed gardening, quilting, and cross stitching, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, to whom she was a loving mother, sister and grandmother, also affectionately known as “Nanny.”
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy King, of Southern Pines; daughter, Debra Tanner and husband, Timothy, of West End; her twin sister, Ruby Cagle Wilson, of West End; sister, Joyce Ann Cagle Walker, of Asheboro; nine grandchildren, Joshua King (Taylor), Amanda Cole (Michael), Whitney King, Colton King, Jackson King, Brandon Tanner, Noah Tanner, Chesnie Tanner, Kassie Tanner; and great-grandchild, Avery.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com
Briggs Candor Funeral Home is serving the King family.