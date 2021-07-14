Rachel D. Moore

Rachel Ann Dunlap Moore, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
She was born on July 29, 1938, to Auby Dalton and Esther McIntosh Dunlap. Rachel graduated from Highfalls School in 1955 and later received associate degrees from both Sandhills and Randolph Community Colleges.
Rachel married J. Wilbert (Dee) Moore in 1955 and made a home in the Jugtown community in northern Moore County. They were married 59 years at the time of his death in 2014. She worked for attorney Dock G. Smith in Robbins for many years and finished her career as a tax appraiser for the County of Moore before retiring in 2003 with 20 years of service. Rachel was a faithful and active member of Needhams Grove Baptist Church and held the offices of church secretary and clerk for over 40 years.
Rachel loved decorating her home for holidays and always made sure her children’s birthdays were celebrated occasions. In her retirement she found joy working in her flowers, spending time in her rocker on the porch with family and neighbors, babysitting, and taking trips with the Senior Saints church group. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Dee; her parents; brothers, Doug, Kenneth and James Dunlap; and sisters, Catherine Key, Dorothy Wright and Shelby Fallin.
Rachel is survived by her three children, Gail Wilson and husband, Danny, Rickie Moore, Johnna Davis and husband, Bryan; five grandchildren, Sarah Parsons and husband, Matthew, Jared Wilson and wife, Dana, Caleb Wilson, Charlotte Davis, Annie Davis; three great-grandsons, Thomas Parsons, Titus Parsons and Tobias Parsons, all of Seagrove; her sister Sarah Hussey, of Vass; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Needhams Grove Baptist Church, with Pastor DJ Harry officiating. The body will lie in repose from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to Needhams Grove Baptist Church, 359 Needham Grove Road, Seagrove, NC 27341. Online condolences may be made at www.pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.