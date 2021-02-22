R. Hershel Hughes

Rollow Hershel Hughes, 84, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, at Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center in Clemmons.
A graveside service with Masonic rites will be held at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb, 24, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Karen Allen, of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was a member for over 45 years, will officiate. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and face coverings are required.
Hersh was born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Dwight, Kan., to the late Elda Elmer and Mabel Ruth Lilly Hughes. Hersh joined the Army in 1957 in Omaha, Neb., and completed his basic training at Fort Chaffee, Ark. He transferred to Fort Bragg in 1959 and met the love of his life, Annie Ruth McIntosh, at Thurlows Lake. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1961 and the Reserves in 1962.
He always loved working on cars and made a career of it at Shields’ Exxon, Hughes Old Well, Carpenters’ Gulf and Hershel’s Auto Works. When he wasn’t working, Hersh could be found at one of his favorite fishing holes, rabbit hunting or in later years, spending time with his grandchildren.
Hersh joined the Roman Eagle Lodge No. 550 A.F. & A.M. in 1967 and served as Master in 1975 and 1990.
He is survived by daughters, Lori Mottesheard (Andy), and Lisa Hughes; grandchildren, Katelyn and Matthew Mottesheard; sister-in-law, Stelle Lichner; brother-in-law, Tommie Garner; niece, Pam Whitesell; great-niece, Brittany Biles (Lacey), as well as numerous nieces and nephews across the United States.
In addition to his parents, Hersh was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ruth McIntosh Hughes; brothers, Bud and Willis; sisters, Dorraine, Ruberta, Marietta, Charlotte, Carol and Louella; and sister-in-law, Betty Garner.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or https://mhc-oxford.org/.
