R.G. Wadsworth, 77, of Carthage, passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
R.G. was the seventh generation of Wadsworths in Moore County. Farming and agriculture was a lifelong enjoyment of R.G.’s. He was very active in political and community affairs. He was selected Moore County Outstanding Farmer of the Year, Family Farmer of the Year, and Conservation Farmer of the Year. He was elected and appointed to several USDA, agricultural and political committees. R.G. served on the board of the Tobacco Warehouse co-op in Carthage, and Moore County Farm Bureau, as well as Central Electric co-op. R.G. worked for the USDA, he was a crop adjuster and insurance agent for Federal Crop Insurance. R.G. loved the history of this community and telling stories of the “old days.” R.G. was most proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. R.G. was a faithful member of Union Presbyterian Church, in Carthage, where he served as a deacon.
R.G. was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Annie Wadsworth; three brothers; and two sisters.
R.G. is survived by his nephew, Bradley Wadsworth and wife, Austin, of Carthage; sister, Mitzi McKenzie and husband, Art, of West End; brother, Phil Wadsworth, of Pleasant Garden; and sister, Shirley Allen, of Carthage. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at Union Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Shane Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 898, Carthage, NC 28327.