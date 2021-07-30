Priscilla Johnson, 91, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, in her home.
Ms. Johnson was born July 6, 1930, in Detroit to the late Frank McVey Jr. and Janet Holman McVey. Priscilla was a lover of music and good food. She was a champion sock knitter and enjoyed cooking. Priscilla will always be remembered for her famous chocolate chip cookies, doled out at the Rooster’s Wife in Aberdeen, which she founded with her daughter, Janet.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph E. Johnson IV; and her brother, Frank L. McVey III.
Priscilla is survived by her daughters, Deborah Connor and her husband, Joe, of Brenham, Texas, Priscilla Harris and her husband, Guy, of Burgin, Ky., and Janet Kenworthy, of Aberdeen; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Friday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sanctuary at the Burrow in Moncure. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moore County NAACP, moorenaacp.org, and/or Judson Theater Company, judsontheatre.com.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.