Prescilla F. Williams

Prescilla Frances Williams, 90, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
She was born April 30, 1931, in Moore County, to the late Bertie Jane Williams. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lennie Ray Williams; two sons, Charles Francis Williams and Herbert Lee Williams; daughter Mary Ruth McNeill; and one brother, Frank Johnson. She is survived by four children, Ray Junior Williams, William Harold Williams, Roger Timothy Williams and Edith Joyce Williams Glover; one sister, Hazel Nall; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at Prescilla’s home before and following the services.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care given at FirstHealth Hospice House.
