Dr. Premkumar Peter died bravely and peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his West End home after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 83.
“Prem” was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Kerala, India. He received his bachelor’s
and medical degrees in India and became a practicing internal medicine
doctor there. His favorite work was taking care of poor people in remote
villages.
In 1974, Prem immigrated to the U.S. He became certified in psychiatry in
New York City, where he began his career as a psychiatrist and later moved to Putnam County, N.Y. There he had a thriving private practice and was
director of the psychiatric unit at Putnam Community Hospital.
Kindness and compassion were the hallmarks of Prem’s work with
troubled people. He became known as the psychiatrist who would really
listen and understand, make the extra effort, and nurture the forsaken. He
helped thousands of people and saved many lives.
In addition to his work, Prem had extensive interests and hobbies. He
loved to travel and in his vacation time visited many countries around the
world. He was a voracious reader and could converse with anyone about
almost any topic. He was a fabulous cook, treating family and friends to
delicious Indian cuisine. He loved animals, especially his saintly horse,
Hawk, who carried him safely for many miles after Parkinson’s stole his
ability to walk.
After retirement, Prem was able to combine his two passions of travel and
helping disadvantaged people. He embarked on two lengthy assignments:
one in Australia to work with Aborigines and the other in Alaska to help
native Alaskans.
Prem is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Mary Wright; his
daughters, Dr. Anita Fischer and Dr. Mary Tigy Balagani; his sons-in-law,
Dr. Matthew Fischer and Dr. Raj Balagani; his grandchildren, Joshua
Fischer, Aidan Fischer and Chloe Fischer; his stepdaughter, Tracy Nees;
his stepson-in-law, Stephen Nees; and his stepgrandchildren, Thomas
Nees and Emily Nees.
In lieu of flowers, Prem would prefer to be remembered by donations to
The Parkinson’s Foundation or UNICEF.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. The family will receive friends following the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.