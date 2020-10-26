Phyllis Z. Tevlin

Phyllis Zimmer Tevlin, 89, of Whispering Pines, passed away Sunday Oct. 25, 2020, at her home with family.
Phyllis was born May 15, 1931, to the late Sara Llewellyn Zimmer and her husband, Henry Emmanuel Zimmer. A longtime resident of New Jersey, Phyllis grew up in Teaneck, N.J.,
where her family was very active within the civic community. It was there she eventually came to meet her husband, John B. Tevlin, and began her 62-year blessed journey through life with him. They eventually settled into the town of Wyckoff, where they lived for over three decades, raising their three children. Phyllis was always active in supporting the programs and schools her children were involved with as well as her church, The Wyckoff Reformed Church. Before retiring and relocating to Whispering Pines, Phyllis was an administrative assistant with the Fairbanks Scales division of Colt Industries and a secretary with the Sanger-Funnell advertising agency in New York City.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Tevlin.
She is survived by her three children, Lori Di Piazza (Carl), Alison Smith (Malcolm) and John Tevlin (Julianne). She is survived by eight grandchildren, Sara DiPiazza Fare, Jacqueline DiPiazza, Tara Smith, Katherine Smith, Dana Smith, Keri Smith, Ryan Tevlin and Hannah Tevlin. She is also survived by a sister, Patricia Zimmer Hassler.
The interment of ashes of Phyllis and John B. Tevlin will take place at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, Wyckoff, N.J., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Phyllis would have loved that donations be made to the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
