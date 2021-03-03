Phyllis H. Baines

Phyllis Harris Baines, 85, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Arbor View Senior Living in Arvada, Colo., surrounded by her family.
She was born April 9, 1935, in West End, to the late Willie Gray Sr. and Fonnie Blake Harris.
Phyllis was a graduate of West End High School and Charlotte Memorial Hospital, where she earned her nursing degree. She soon moved to Pinehurst, where she worked as a nurse for more than 30 years at Moore Regional Hospital and taught nurses’ aide courses at Sandhills Community College to help inspire youth to begin their nursing careers. She later worked as a nurse at the Moore County Jail and St. Joseph’s Hospital. She eventually retired as the director of nursing for Quail Haven Retirement Village, finishing her career of helping others, which was her life’s mission.
Her hobbies included baking, gardening and singing in the church choir. She loved spending time with friends and her family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Gurney Baines; as well as her sister, Helen Harris Spainhour, formerly of Climax.
Phyllis leaves behind three children, Pamela Lacivita (Dennis), of Phoenix, Ariz., Bryan Baines (Sharon), of Wake Forest, and Kelli Boswell (William), of Arvada, Colo.; six grandsons, Michael Lacivita, Jonathon Lacivita (Brianna), Blake Baines, Judson Baines, Liam Boswell and Dean Boswell; one granddaughter, Taylor Boswell; and four great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Jean Harris Millikan, of Carthage, and her brother, Willie Gray Harris Jr. (Bill), of West End.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.