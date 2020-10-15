Phyllis Gan Clebnik, 70, of Southern Pines passed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the family home at 198 Horseshoe Drive, Southern Pines.
Mrs. Clebnik was born April 17, 1950, in Boston, to the late David Louise Gan and Esther Goldberg Gan. She was a graduate of Northeastern University. Plagued with health issues over the years, she survived two kidney transplants, several bouts of sepsis, and seven hip replacements. She had a resilience that was commendable, along with an extreme love for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Martin Clebnik; a son, Brian Clebnik and wife, Linda, of Gastonia; a sister, Barbara Serating and husband, Michael, of Southern Pines; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily and Joshua Clebnik; nieces, Nicole Ware and Caryn Bursey; and nephew, Eric Serating.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation.
