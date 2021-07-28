Resilient. Intelligent. Social. Witty. Joyous. Tenacious. Fashionable. Courageous. Youthful. Curious.
Phyllis Belsante Cermele died Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was the North Star of our family. She was born in Newark, N.J., in August 1923, to Michael and Rosa Petti Belsante, one of seven children who remained close throughout their lives. The first chapter of her life was as wife to Michael Archangel Cermele and homemaker and mother to daughters, Michele (Gowan) and Phyllis (Sheridan) and son, Charles. Phyllis was an outstanding seamstress, cook and hostess for countless holidays, parties and backyard picnics at their home in Madison, N.J. After losing her beloved husband and dance partner Mike, Phyllis blossomed into the second part of her life spent in Florida and North Carolina. Her sharp mind found a fit as a bank teller, and her curiosity led her on worldwide travels. Always central was love of family, which grew to include sons-in-law Donald Gowan, Austin Sheridan and Christopher Moore; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Ryan and Amanda, their spouses, and five great-grandchildren.
Phyllis’ vibrancy, sense of style and sense of humor were her hallmarks through her life. After all, how many 98-year-olds do you know who have an Instagram account?
Services will be private. Donations may be made to First Health Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
