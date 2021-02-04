Phillip M. Willer Jr.

Phillip McKinley Willer Jr., 61, of Southern Pines, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Phillip was born Nov. 29, 1959, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Gladys O. Willer and the late Lt. Col Phil Willer. He was known as “Photo Flash” to his friends and loved ones. He had a passion for photography, the Los Angeles Dodgers, NASCAR and his career as a master carpenter.
He is survived by his two sons, Phillip Willer, and Daniel Willer and Daniel’s wife, Taylor Willer; granddaughter, Addison Willer, of Lexington, S.C; his mother Gladys Willer; his two sisters, Sarah Willer and Mary Cremins; and nephews, Chase Cremins and Kevin James Cremins.
Donations in his memory may be made to Moore Free Charitable clinic.
