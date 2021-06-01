Phillip A. Noblett, 87, of Southern Pines, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Mahlon and Marion Christensen Noblett, he served honorably in the Army during the Korean War, then worked for Collins Radio/Rockwell International, and the YMCA in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald and David; second wife, Doris K. Todd; and his first wife, AnnGray Kendall.
He is survived by children, Jennifer Seals (Bob), Mary Gawthrop, and Phillip Noblett (Tara); and grandchildren, 2nd Lt. Robert Seals (Chloe), Erin Stears (Morgan), Pete and Jamie Gawthrop, and Riley and Alex Noblett.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Southern Pines.
Donations requested in lieu of flowers to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or a veterans organization.
