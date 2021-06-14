Philippe H. Brainos, 75, of Southern Pines and formerly Paris, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born Sept. 25, 1945, in Marseille, France, he was the son of the late Alain and Helene Brainos. Philippe was raised in Paris and served in the French Army as a young man. After his service, he worked alongside his father for Culligan Water Treatment. Philippe quickly climbed the corporate ladder, landing in the research and development department, where he helped introduce the first mass-produced reverse osmosis water treatment system. His work moved him to Chicago, where he met Dorothy Stenzel. The two married June 20, 1970, and started a family. His work moved him and his family from Illinois to California and back to France. In 1987, Philippe brought his family back to America where they settled in Durham. Desiring a career change, Philippe pursued his passion of fine dining and wine, ultimately becoming a highly-regarded and sought-after sommelier.
Philippe was a consummate showman and master storyteller. He radiated wit and charm, and left a memorable impression on everyone he met. Philippe loved movies, Double Whoppers, and pointing out things that were invented by the French. Above all, he loved his family.
Philippe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Stenzel Brainos; children, Marcus Brainos, wife, Renee, Alain Brainos, wife, Jessica, and Greg Brainos; grandchildren, Christopher, wife, Moriah, Philippe, Morgan Flores, husband, Benjamin, Myna, Adrian and Daria; and great-grandchildren, Arissabeth, Maverick, Asher and Waverly. He also leaves behind a brother and a sister.
