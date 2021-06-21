Philip S. Brown

Philip Sherman “Phil” Brown, 87, of Burlington passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
Phil was born Sept. 12, 1933, in New Jersey. He graduated from Eastern Baptist Seminary in Philadelphia and became a Methodist minister. He later earned a master’s degree in gerontology and became a nursing home administrator. He served as the administrator of Penick Village in Southern Pines, for more than 30 years. After retirement from Penick Village, he served congregations as a minister in the North Carolina United Methodist Conference. He was an active Rotarian for more than 50 years and served as district governor for Rotary District 7690.
Phil was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Carol.
He is survived by his daughter Carla Long (Chuck); son, Paul Brown (Serena); grandsons, Adam, David and Conor Long; and grandson, Nat Brown.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
