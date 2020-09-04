Philip M. Tighe
Father Philip Marian Tighe, who dedicated his life to service as a priest of the Catholic Church, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, following an almost two-year journey with esophageal cancer. He was lovingly surrounded by family at the time of his death. He was 57.
Philip was born Nov. 18, 1962, in Anniston, Ala., to John Joseph Tighe and Jean Patricia Harrigan Tighe. He was the youngest of seven children and spent most of his childhood in Southern Pines.
As a boy he enjoyed the outdoors, where he could be found fishing, mowing the grass and playing sports such as football and tennis. With a great appreciation for music, he played the trombone in school band, and also learned to play piano, a skill his grandmother helped him to hone.
As part of a large Catholic family, Phil learned the value of praying the rosary, working as a team, sharing meals and wearing hand-me-down clothes. He earned his Eagle Scout rank at just 14 years old. His parents passed along to their children a love of the sea and sailing, which Phil would carry with him throughout his life.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel, in Charleston, S.C., in 1985, and a master of business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1990. He worked for Merrill Lynch in Charleston and, later, IBM in Raleigh.
A vocation to the priesthood had occupied his thoughts for many years, and in 1998, he began formal discernment at Theological College, the national seminary of the Catholic University of America (Washington, D.C.), where he studied and earned a master of divinity degree.
He was ordained to the priesthood June 24, 2000, at Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst. As a priest, he was known for his devotion to the sacraments and the ability to serve people in need of pastoral care. A good day was any day he “got one up on the devil.”
As a priest of the Diocese of Raleigh in eastern North Carolina, he served as parochial vicar at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Cary (2000-2002) before traveling to Bolivia for a Spanish language immersion program. He worked at Immaculate Conception Parish and its missions near Clinton (2003-2005), Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Rocky Mount (2005-2007), St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Wake Forest (2007-2018) and the Doggett Center at N.C. State University in Raleigh. In 2016, he was appointed diocesan vocations director, a role he held until his death.
On his Caring Bridge website page, where he shared details of his faith, his puppy named Dutch, and cancer treatment, Father Phil described himself simply as a “happy priest.” Indeed, for those who knew him, the holy sacrifice of the Mass, which he celebrated daily, even while aboard a 50-foot sailboat in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, was most important in his life, as was his family.
Father Philip Tighe was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Tighe.
He is survived by siblings, Peg Campbell, Tom Tighe (Carol), Pat Tighe (Kitty), Tim Tighe (Robin) and Bill Tighe (Mary Ellen.)
The reception of the body, prayer and vigil will be held Monday, Sept. 7, at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh. Reception of the Body begins at 10 a.m. and visitation continues until 8 p.m. Vigil begins at 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral. Interment takes place the same day, at approximately 2 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Cemetery on Camp Easter Road in Southern Pines.
