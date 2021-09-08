Philip M. “Phil” Huffman, of Raeford, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Huffman was born Feb. 19, 1938, to the late Joseph Huffman and Bertha Banks Huffman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Huffman; and a son-in-law, Tim Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue Baxley Huffman; daughters, Phyllis Huffman Roberts, of Monroe, and Lisa Huffman Rexroth (Dean), of Valdosta, Ga.; grandchildren, Ashley Roberts Wheeler (Jason), of Wilmington, Jodie Roberts Chiambretti (Steve), of Mint Hill, Ellen Cavasier ( Lt. Col. Raylee), of Augusta, Ga., Mackenzie Edwards (Drew), of Springfield, Mo., and Ashford Philip Wilson, of Valdosta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Olivia Reece Chiambretti, Timothy Johnson “T.J.” Chiambretti and Merritt Steely Wheeler; a brother, Linwood E. Huffman ( Helen), of Raeford; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Raeford Cemetery, with the Rev. Tom Lee officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite.
A special thank you to Donna Finch, RN, with Liberty Hospice.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 333 N. Main St., Raeford, NC 28376; or Hospice Foundation of Hoke County, P.O. Box 1584, Raeford, NC 28376.
