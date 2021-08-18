Philip Earl Guin, 79, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1941, in Southern Pines, the son of the late Locklan and Mary Guin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth G. Straka, formerly of Vass.
He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Robert Anderson, of the home; sister, Barbara G. Motsinger; brother-in-law, Fuller Motsinger; nephews, Stuart Motsinger and Michael Straka.
Mr. Guin was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a degree in education. He served s an officer in the U.S. Navy and was an English educator, with a focus of preparing gifted and talented students for college in the Atlanta area. He retired to Pompano Beach, Fla.