Philip C. McCrimmon

Philip Conner McCrimmon passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home, at the age of 61.
Philip was born in Moore County on Sept. 26, 1960, to the late Lawrence and Carolyn Williams McCrimmon. After finishing high school, Philip went on to complete his course of study to be an electrician and later began his own business. Although Philip was a licensed electrician, he specialized in many different trades. His family describes him as a Jack of all trades who had a kind heart for animals.
He was a loving man who had unconditional love for his children. Philip was the kind of person that was always eager to help anyone in need. Although he was a diehard Panthers and Tarheels fan, he found the most joy in playing golf.
He leaves behind his children Desiree McCrimmon, Amanda McCrimmon and Phylis McCrimmon; his brother, Lawrence “Bobby” McCrimmon and his wife, Elaine; his sister, Gayle McCrimmon; his brother, Neil McCrimmon and his wife, Terri; two grandchildren; and many friends throughout the county.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen, 40229 U.S. 1, Aberdeen, NC 28315, between the hours of 12-2 p.m.